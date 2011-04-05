WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Paul Gauguin painting that was attacked by a visitor to the National Gallery of Art in Washington is back on exhibition.

The painting, "Two Tahitian Women," went back on display Tuesday. Conservators determined that the $80 million painting, which was covered by Plexiglas, sustained no damage after a visitor attempted to pull it off the wall and hit it Friday.

The woman charged in the attack, Susan Burns of Alexandria, Va., is expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday. According to court documents, Burns said she believed Gauguin was evil and objected to nudity in the painting.

Burns was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree theft and destruction of property.