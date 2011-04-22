Reese Witherspoon has babies on the brain!

A source tells Us Weekly that the 35-year-old actress is eager to have a baby with new hubby Jim Toth.

"She is incredibly happy," the source says. "She wants to get pregnant this year!

Witherspoon has two children-- Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7-- from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, whom she divorced in 2007 after eight years of marriage.

She wed her talent agent beau, 40, in on March 26 at a star-studded ceremony in Ojai, Calif. The two began dating in February 2010 and were engaged in December. A source tells Us: "[Reese and Jim] feel like they've hit the jackpot with this relationship."

The newlyweds took the kids on their honeymoon to Belize. One onlooker told Us of the foursome: "They definitely looked like a happy family. The kids seemed like they had no problem with him around."

