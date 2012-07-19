NEW YORK (AP) -- A Palestinian grocer portrayed as a terrorist in the movie "Bruno" has settled his slander suit against Sacha Baron Cohen and David Letterman.

Records from a Manhattan court show Ayman Abu Aita's lawsuit was closed Wednesday. His lawyer, Joseph Peter Drennan, said the case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction" of everyone involved.

He wouldn't discuss the terms. Lawyers for Baron Cohen and Letterman didn't return calls Thursday.

The 2009 comedy stars Baron Cohen as a fashion journalist trying to make peace in the Middle East. Abu Aita is interviewed and labeled a member of the militant Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade.

On Letterman's "Late Show," Baron Cohen described the interlude as Bruno's encounter with a "terrorist."

Abu Aita says he's never associated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade or any terrorist group.