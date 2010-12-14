Gwyneth Paltrow is eyeing a future celebrity wedding between her son, Moses, and the daughter of country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Paltrow stars alongside McGraw in the new movie "Country Strong," and she grew close to his wife Hill and their three children while they were filming in Nashville, Tenn.

Paltrow says her 4-year-old son with husband Chris Martin grew close to McGraw and Hill's 9-year-old daughter, Audrey, and that she's convinced a future romance could be brewing.

During an interview with Hill for InStyle magazine, Paltrow says, "Moses ... we might really become family when he marries Audrey! My son is in love with your daughter!"

