LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Boardwalk Empire" is the winner of a leading seven trophies handed out at the creative arts Emmy Awards. Gwyneth Paltrow and Justin Timberlake earned TV comedy series guest-star honors.

Paltrow was recognized for "Glee" and Timberlake for hosting "Saturday Night Live." Timberlake shared in another Emmy for co-writing his opening monologue, in which he crooned about not wanting to sing.

Loretta Devine was honored as best guest actress in a drama series for "Grey's Anatomy," with Paul McCrane earning the category's best actor award for "Harry's Law."

"Boardwalk Empire," which stars Steve Buscemi as a Prohibition-era politico in Atlantic City, N.J., earned trophies for categories including art direction, picture editing and makeup.

The ceremony for technical and other achievements in television will air Sept. 17 on ReelzChannel. The main Emmy show, hosted by Jane Lynch of "Glee," airs live Sept. 18 on Fox.