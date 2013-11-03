Pamela Anderson Completes New York City Marathon

By Marisa Laudadio

Four days ago, Pamela Anderson revealed she'd chopped off her trademark blond tresses in favor of a dramatic new pixie cut. Now, the former "Baywatch" star is shocking people again: The 46-year-old "Playboy" model completed the New York City ING Marathon on Nov. 3. Later that day, she tweeted a photo herself recovering in bed after her run along with the caption "Ouch!"

"So proud of my brother Gerry," she also tweeted along with a photo of herself with brother Gerry Anderson on marathon day. "Thank G. For running next to me today. Love you lots."

While her brother has been running his whole life, Anderson -- a vegan who weighs a lean 115 lbs. -- says it's a relatively new pursuit for her. "I've been training for six months," Anderson said on Ellen DeGeneres's Oct. 17 show. "Before, I've never even run across the street."

Anderson reportedly finished the race with a time of 5:41:03.

The actress, who's also mom to teenage boys with ex-husband Tommy Lee, trekked 26.2 miles through New York City's five boroughs to raise money for Haitian relief. According to Anderson's fundraising page, she's raised nearly $76,000 for Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization so far.

"I was in Haiti shortly after the 2010 earthquake and I saw all the things J/P did, like getting kids in safe schools," Anderson explained to ESPN . "About six months ago, they approached me and said, 'Maybe you can come support us at the marathon by giving people hugs at the finish line.' I said, 'No, I want to run!' I wanted to take that next step to show my dedication."

She joked that she briefly considered wearing her famous red "Baywatch" swimsuit during the race but decided against it. "I had friends ask me to [wear it]. They think it would be really funny. The bad thing was, I did think twice about it!" she told ESPN with a laugh.

"When I finish the race, whatever people's perceptions of me," she added, "this is what I've done for a great cause, hopefully inspiring others to do things like this."

