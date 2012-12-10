Pamela Anderson needs to pay up!

According to TMZ, the former Baywatch star, 45, owes over $370,000 in unpaid taxes.

Two tax liens were reportedly filed against Anderson -- one by the IRS for $259,395.75, and another by the State of California.

Anderson, who was eliminated in the first round of Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars in September, has been in tax debt before.

The actress was added to California's list of 250 residents with the biggest tax debts in 2010. At the time, the former Playboy playmate owed $493,144 in unpaid personal income taxes.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pamela Anderson Faces Tax Debt of Over $370,000: Report