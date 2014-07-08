Actress Pamela Anderson has filed for divorce after re-marrying her ex-husband, Rick Salomon.

The former "Baywatch" beauty originally wed the film producer and poker professional in 2007, but the couple had the union annulled two months later.

Anderson and Salomon rekindled their romance last year, and in January, the blond star surprised fans by confirming rumors they had walked down the aisle once more.

However, it appears the relationship isn't meant to be and Anderson has since filed legal papers to end the marriage, according to TMZ.

Anderson was also previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, while Salomon became infamous for co-starring in Paris Hilton's sex tape, "One Night in Paris."