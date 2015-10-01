Talk about amicable exes!

One month after Pamela Anderson told People.com that Tommy Lee was the great love of her life, the two reunited at PETA's 35th anniversary event in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2015.

They were spotted posing for photographs, and it looked like they had nothing but love for each other!

"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else," Pamela said last month of her ex-husband. "It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."

The couple was married for three years until 1998, but both Pamela and Tommy remain friends and active in each other's lives. After all, they do share two sons: Brandon, 19, and Dyan, 17.

"We're good friends, we're getting better at co-parenting our kids," Pamela said of the current status of her relationship with Tommy. "He's such a supporter of mine and I'm really happy we're on such great terms."

Despite their great relationship these days, it's just platonic. After her messy divorce from Rick Solomon earlier this year, Pamela has said she doesn't want to date anyone right now and is instead focusing on herself, her kids and her charity work.