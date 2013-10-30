Pamela Anderson reveals chic pixie cut, is nearly unrecognizable

Us Weekly

Who's that girl? Pamela Anderson was nearly unrecognizable when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Oct. 30, with a super-short new haircut. Gone were the "Baywatch" alumna's trademark long blonde tresses -- and in their place was a very chic, very Charlize Theron-esque pixie cut.

The 46-year-old bombshell paired her stylish new 'do with an equally stylish ensemble: a demure black-and-white striped dress, ivory cardigan, and black ballet flats. She was accompanied by her ex-husband Rick Salomon.

Anderson and the film producer, 45 -- who annulled their marriage in 2008 after about a year -- have been spotted frolicking around town together on more than a few occasions in recent months. Asked in an Oct. 17 interview with Ellen DeGeneres whether the two are back together, the ex-Playboy cover girl played coy.

"I say we're best friends ... with benefits," she teased. "I don't want to meet anyone else...I'm very happy. We're happy. He's a great guy."

The actress, whose ex-husbands also include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, has been busy training recently to run her first New York Marathon on Nov. 3. "I started running, and I hated it. Of course, everyone hates running for the first mile," she told DeGeneres. "If you're running two miles or 20 miles, it always hurts. Now I love it. I look forward to it. It's really good."

