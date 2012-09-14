Pamela Anderson Rocks Sexy Red 'Baywatch' Swimsuit at Age 45

Us Weekly

No woman has ever rocked a red swimsuit quite like Pamela Anderson.

Nine years after she last reprised her role as lifeguard C.J. Parker in the television movie "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding," the 45-year-old blonde bombshell donned the skimpy beachwear while filming a commercial in Rio, Brazil, on Sept. 14.

Carrying a red rescue tube, Anderson sizzled on the sand as she showed off her ageless figure. During one scene, the animal rights activist gave a fellow actor mouth-to-mouth CPR.

Anderson -- mom to sons Brandon, 16, and Dylan, 15, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 49 -- will soon compete on "Dancing With the Stars: All Stars" with pro partner Tristan MacManus, 30. "Having the opportunity to dance, being in a strong man's arms, feeling loved, helps me," Anderson wrote in an August 25 blog post on her official website. "It helps to deal with the pain and angst in my life. I'm exploring all possible avenues. I want to survive. I am a mom. I want my kids to be proud of me -- and have people see me for me."

"I adore Tristan," Anderson added. "I think we have a common thread, coming from working class people, trying to make it all work. To have this as a job? And to be so revealing? What a curious blessing."

"Dancing With the Stars: All Stars" premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Anderson will compete against returning contestants Kelly Monaco, Drew Lachey, Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Joey Fatone, Helio Castroneves, Sabrina Bryan, Shawn Johnson, Giles Marini, Melissa Rycroft, Bristol Palin and Kirstie Alley.

