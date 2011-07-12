Two paparazzi photographers were handcuffed and reprimanded by Los Angeles police on Tuesday, accused of speeding through traffic in a bid to get a shot of Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris.

The photographers were reportedly in hot pursuit of the car the 13-year-old was traveling in and are said to have run a number of red lights in the process.

Police were alerted, tracked down the two men and placed them in handcuffs.

However, cops failed to see the photographers in action and were therefore unable to arrest them for the allegations.

TMZ reports that the officers will instead write up a crime report about the incident and hand it to the Los Angeles City Attorney to consider for prosecution.