LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Memorial Coliseum, home of Southern California's football program and two Summer Olympics, has another claim to fame. The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/KvW4k1) reports the stadium was once used to film a hardcore porn movie.

The Times said Wednesday that filming of 40 minutes of group sex on the field was done at night using stadium lights, which typically requires high-level approval.

The Coliseum is run by the city, county and state but no one contacted by the Times knew who gave permission to shoot.

Credits say the movie was produced on Sept. 16, 2001, during the football season, although USC didn't use the field that weekend.

The movie's star told the Times he's been making movies for 20 years but that one was memorable because of the location.

