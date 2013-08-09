Paramedics called to treat Chris Brown after suspected seizure: Report

WENN

Chris Brown was at the center of a medical emergency in the early hours of Friday after allegedly suffering a seizure in a Hollywood recording studio.

TMZ reports that officials at the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a 911 call placed from the Record Plant studios at around 1 a.m. local time, that reported the R&B star was experiencing health troubles.

However, when paramedics arrived on the scene, Brown is said to have refused treatment and did not want to be transported to a local hospital for a checkup.

Further details about Friday's incident were unavailable, although TMZ.com alleges the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker suffered from seizures as a child.

News of Brown's purported health issue emerges just months after rapper Lil Wayne revealed he is epileptic following a number of hospitalizations to treat seizures.

