'ParaNorman' conjures up zombies at Comic-Con
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The makers of the animated tale "ParaNorman" like to think of their film in terms of odd combinations. Horror and comedy. John Carpenter meets John Hughes.
Or, as writer-director Chris Butler told a crowd Friday at the Comic-Con fan convention, a "zombie movie for kids."
Opening Aug. 17, "ParaNorman" tells the story of a boy whose ability to talk to the dead makes him the best hope to save his town after a witch's curse raises an army of zombies. The voice cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
"ParaNorman" was the third supernatural animated comedy previewed at Comic-Con, along with Adam Sandler's monster mash-up "Hotel Transylvania" and Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie," his animated story of a boy who raises his dog from the dead.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 12, 2018 See the best royal wedding dresses
- 4 hours ago These are the stars who got married this year!