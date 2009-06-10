By Melissa Hunter

Hollywood's most enduring couple, Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt, have called it quits after six months of dating. If Paris and Doug can't make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?

"In response to the inquiry on whether Paris Hilton has split up with Doug Reinhardt, yes, this is true they are no longer together. They remain friends and ask that you please respect their privacy," a rep for Hilton told People.

Paris has been quoted saying she would marry Doug less than two months ago. It's as though she's sensationalizing her personal relationships to gain more publicity. Weird.

No response has come yet from the Reinhardt camp. He's probably heart broken, but stiff upper lip, Doug. There are plenty of A-list, billionaire socialite princess fish in the sea.

With Leo, Miley, and now Paris all breaking up in one week, something must be in the air. Or there's some sort of celeb couple musical chairs in the works.