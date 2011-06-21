Yep, it's true.

As first reported by Us Weekly, Paris Hilton and nightlife entrepreneur Cy Waits have ended their one-year relationship.

"We're not together anymore," Hilton, 30, admitted on Tuesday's George Lopez Show. "I love him and we remain really good friends...I feel like the relationship ran its course and we'll see what happens."

The socialite and reality star was in good spirits later that night for the launch of the JCPenney I "Heart" Ronson line at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. "Cy and I have been friends for years," she told Us of her ex. "My family knows him. He's such a great guy and always treated me so well and he's like one of my closest friends."

And Hilton, whose romance with Waits began soon after her April 2010 split with Doug Reinhardt, is trying not to rush into anything new. "I've never been single in my life. I've always had a boyfriend," she revealed. "I've always been scared to be alone ... I've never really got to know myself."

On her summer agenda? "I'm excited to get to know myself and spend time with my family and my sister and my girls!"

