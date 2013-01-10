Paris Hilton wishes nothing but the best for her ex-BFF Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in the summer of 2013.

After attending the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards in L.A. Jan. 9, Hilton, 31, and Spanish model boyfriend River Viiperi, 21, hit up Emerson Nightclub in Hollywood. On her way inside the hotspot, TMZ asked the hotel heiress to comment on the E! reality star's baby news.

"I'm really happy for her," Hilton said diplomatically.

When a photographer asked the Simple Life star, "When do yo think it will be your turn?", the smiling star ignored him and made her way inside.

Hilton and Kardashian's friendship ended many years ago; Hilton has since apologized for publicly mocking the Armenian star's butt in a radio interview. "It's 100 percent jealousy," a source told Us Weekly of Hilton in 2010. "Kim is not only doing what Paris did, she's doing it better."

Kardashian, meanwhile, recently told Us she's "feeling good" during her first trimester. "I haven't had any morning sickness, but it still isn't the easiest," she admitted. People always say it's easy and fun. It's definitely an adjustment learning about your body and stuff like that. I've been feeling really good, so that's good."

Though she doesn't have any baby news to report, Hilton is happier than ever -- and so is her man. "So much fun at the People's Choice Awards with my beautiful love, Paris," Viiperi tweeted. "I won have the hottest and best girlfriend, but they didn't have that category this year."

