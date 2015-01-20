Cougar alert? Paris Hilton is turning back the clock on her love life again.

The heiress-turned-DJ has allegedly set her sights on an 18-year-old model. 18! Wrap your head around that for a minute.

While in Italy, where she performed a DJ gig, Paris, 33, was spotted getting cozy with Jordan Barrett, an Australian model. The two posted several images of their adventures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Paris has dated younger models in the past, having split last year with River Viiperi, a younger model whom she dated for two years. The blonde beauty is known for her relationships that quickly escalate, and then quickly fade.

Whether this romance is short-lived or has legs, we'll see, but one thing is for sure, age is just a number for Paris Hilton ... even if that age difference is more than decade and a half!

Get it, girl!