Paris Hilton had a scare at LAX on Tuesday.

Hilton, her boyfriend, Cy Waits, and other passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Maui were evacuated from the plane after a passenger discovered a 4-inch serrated knife in a seat pocket, TMZ reports.

The star herself explained on Twitter:

"We were about to take off then security made everyone deplane because they found a big knife on board the plane. Scary that it got on plane."

About an hour later, after a security sweep, Hilton and her fellow passengers boarded the plane again. "So strange a knife got on board," Hilton wrote. "Can't wait to get to Maui."

