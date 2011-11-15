Paris Hilton is used to the best -- and so are those around her!

The 30-year-old heiress and reality star is currently working overseas in Bali, where she came across a "starving stray dog" on the beach Friday.

"It made me so sad," she tweeted. "So we ordered him a filet mignon. He loved it!"

Hilton was so moved by the abandoned canine that she posted a series of photos with him. "This poor stray dog is breaking my heart," she said. "He is so sweet. I wish I could take him home with me."

The socialite -- who once admitted to owning 17 dogs simultaneously -- then reminded her Twitter followers that "all animals are living, breathing souls with hearts and feelings just like us. And they should be treated that way."

"The cruel treatment of these stray dogs has upset me so much that I can't sleep," she tweeted. "I'm researching the internet to see what I can do to help."

"It's so important to bring awareness to what is wrong in the world," Hilton concluded. "I am using my voice to speak for these animals who can't."

