Paris Hilton was not down with her latest brush with fear.

The socialite got trapped in an elevator while in Beijing and she didn't exactly keep her cool.

In a video obtained by TMZ, which Paris shot, she freaks out from being stuck inside the elevator as she and the other passengers wait to be rescued.

"Please get us out of here. Oh my God. It's so hot. I cannot breathe in here," she can be heard saying.

After an hour, Paris was rescued when someone risked injury and pried the doors open. He even vomited afterward from nerves, the website said.

Before shutting off the camera and touching the firm, un-elevated ground, Hilton gave her knight in shining armor a shout-out to rousing applause.

"He rescued us, thank you so much," Paris said. "You saved our lives."