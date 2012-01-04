Paris Hilton is often criticized for being "famous for being famous," but the 30-year-old reality star says she's worked hard to amass her hefty fortune.

"I'm involved in my products every step of the way. My fragrances are doing really well at the moment," Hilton tells FHM UK's January issue. "They've produced more than $1.3 billion in revenue since 2005."

"I have 35 stores and 17 product lines. And then there's my racing team, my 14 fragrances and my new project, the Paris Hilton Beach Club chain. The first one is opening in the Philippines soon. It's going to have nightclubs, restaurants, bars, gyms. Everything really."

Hilton, who's currently dating Dutch DJ and music producer Afrojack, also plans to release a follow-up to her 2006 debut album, despite dismal record sales.

"I have a huge passion for house music," Hilton tells FHM UK. "I just haven't been able to focus on it, because I have been doing reality TV for so long now. I've been working on the album with lots of other top DJs for a while now and I think people will be really surprised. It's very modern and very catchy; perfect party music."

"There are just so many great DJs right now," Hilton adds. "And I should know -- I've been to over 100 raves in the past year, so I've heard every type of music."

