Paris Hilton is expanding … maybe.

The heiress has never been known to be, well, well-endowed in the chest department, but she's changing opinions with her latest selfie.

RELATED: Celebripets on social media: Can you identify their owners?

In the latest image shows the blonde bombshell with a very open robe and makeup scattered about around her. It seems like there is more of Paris to love up top, if you catch our drift. She captioned the photo, "#GlamTime."

She posted a similar cleavage shot in December.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup Instagram edition

It's certainly plausible that Paris had some surgical enhancement. It's also possible that the girl just knows her angles.

RELATED: Stars who have dated DJs

Paris has not commented on her photos or speculation that her breasts were enhanced.

Paris Hilton: Showing, but not telling.