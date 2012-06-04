NEW YORK (AP) -- Paris Hilton is trying to make peace in her legal battle in New York City with an Italian lingerie maker.

The socialite appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday for closed-door settlement talks in a lawsuit brought by Le Bonitas.

The company sued Hilton in 2010 over a licensing agreement for a line of lingerie. It claims she hurt business by not signing off on its designs quickly enough.

In a countersuit, Hilton accused the company of trying to avoid paying $1.5 million it owes her.

Both sides left court without announcing a settlement.