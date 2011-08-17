If anyone knows how to turn a party out, it's Paris Hilton. And, of course, the famed heiress usually has her personally preferred DJs around, the EC Twins, to provide the night's soundtrack. She even tapped them to play her over-the-top 30th birthday bash at NYC's Lavo and her recent Malibu beach parties.

The real-life twins, Marc and Allister Blackham, who have also worked with American Idol alum Blake Lewis and even spun for Prince William, say they know exactly what it takes to get Hilton's groove going.

As they put it: "Playing for A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton is one of the perks of this job. She brings great energy and loves house music. We are thrilled to have her support and always have a great time playing at her events."

I asked the duo to give me Hilton's top ten favorite club cuts:

1. Paris Hilton - Turn It Up (EC Twins, Remy Le Duc and Andy Caldwell Remix): "We created this mix by turning one of Paris' tracks into a house music monster and it was a birthday present for her! Besides, what do you buy Paris Hilton anyways!? It rocks, and she sounds amazing singing with house beats."

2. Say Yes - EC Twins and Remy Le Duc feat. Shakeh: "We'd just finished this song and played it for the first time in NYC for Paris' birthday party. It's become a favorite during every performance!"

3. You Take Me Higher - Rogerseventytwo: "This track brings us back to a club we used to manage in the UK, Eye Candy. It was predominantly glam, funky, vocal and high energy house. This little gem has a similar energy to our sound back then."

4. U R - Wippenberg: "A driving electro groove accompanied by a catchy vocal, we got this one the same week we performed for Paris at one of her parties and it is perfect for the dance floor."

5. Champagne Showers - LMFAO (EC Twins and Remy Le Duc Remix): "We got creative on the production of this track and added some break beats! We wanted to create a unique sound for LMFAO, because they have shown us tons of support. We love them, and fortunately the record label loved this remix."

6. Save the World - Swedish House Mafia: "Because we knew it would be one of the biggest 'sing along' songs of the year, even back then."

7. All Here Now - David Garcia and High Spies feat. Sarah Tancer (EC Twins and Remy Le Duc Remix): "The song was already on the Billboard Dance Chart's top 10 when we performed it at a party for Paris. Keenan Cahill picked up on the track and used it for one of his famously funny videos shortly afterwards."

8. Alive - Thomas Gold and Dirty South: "We got this track early and knew it was going to be big! Still waiting for the official release, but it made NYC move."

9. Doing It Well - Second Sun and Paul Harris (EC Twins Remix): "This is a massive track for our fan base! We just heard it recently playing in the mall!"

10. Little White Doves - Dirty Vegas (EC Twins and Remy Le Duc Remix): "This song took crowds at our performances from the hundreds into the thousands. A cult classic, even if it has been released only a short time ago it's an absolute must have for any self-respecting DJ."

By Ian Drew for Us Weekly. To read more of Ian's blog, click here.

