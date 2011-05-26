Paris Hiltn's beloved pink Bentley has taken a knock - the luxury car needed $5,000 worth of repairs after another vehicle was backed into it.

One of Hilton's associates crashed into the rose-colored Bentley while attempting to reverse the heiress's black sports utility vehicle out of her Los Angeles mansion.

Repairs to fix the bodywork on Hilton's Continental GT, which she purchased in 2008 for $200,000 as a Christmas gift for herself, cost a staggering $5,000, according to TMZ.com.