Paris Hilton, 28, and Doug Reinhardt, 23, are clearly a match made in celebrity heaven -- so much so that, according to In Touch Weekly, Doug even refers to her as his "Angel Princess." We (literally) can't imagine that anyone has ever called her that before, but Reinhardt continues to gush about his new girlfriend:

"Paris would make a great mom ... I'd love to have some mini-Parises one day, said Doug

Who wouldn't? For her part, Hilton agrees.

"I'd love to have children, that's what completes your life," said Paris, apparently taking notes from Nicole Richie's Young Hollywood Moms Handbook.

Insiders also chime in that Doug is a better fit for her than ex Benji Madden.

"She thought she could look past his tattoos and piercings, but Paris wants her children to have a clean-cut father," says a source. "And they're crazy about each other."

Crazy? Nah. These two lovebirds seem completely realistic and down-to-earth about their relationship to us.