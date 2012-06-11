Entertainment Tonight.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris opens up to Oprah Winfrey about being bullied at school and reveals that she often has to deal with "drama" from classmates.

Paris, 14, was previously schooled at home but is now attending private school and she told Oprah during last night's broadcast of Oprah's Next Chapter that the change had made her life "more normal."

"The social life has gotten better. I mean there's drama, but I try to stay away from that," Paris said. When asked whether she had been the victim of bullying, she said it has happened at school and also over the Internet. "At school and some people try to cyber bully me. They try to get to me with words, but that doesn't really work."

Paris told Oprah it's not always easy making friends because she's not sure of people's intentions. "A lot of people don't like me. I don't know what it is. If I feel someone's being fake to me, I will just push away."

Paris just finished filming a role for the film Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys, due out next year and told Oprah she loves acting. "Acting's always been my passion. I just love it and I think that it's amazing."

The daughter of the pop superstar also told Oprah that her dad was "a really normal father" and would ground her and her brothers when they did something wrong. She said she still has fond memories of her father and likes listening and dancing to his music, but she added that some songs, like You Are Not Alone, still make her cry.

