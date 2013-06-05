Get well, Paris Jackson. The 15-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was rushed to an L.A. hospital early Wednesday, June 5 after she attempted to commit suicide. TMZ was first to report the story, and Jackson's biological mother, Debbie Rowe, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, adding that her daughter had "cuts on her wrist."

TMZ reports that a 911 call was placed from Jackson's Calabasas, Calif. home around 1:30 a.m., and that the teen was wheeled out on a stretcher shortly thereafter. She's presently "doing ok," the site adds. No other details about the incident have been confirmed.

Confirming the suicide attempt to Us Weekly, an insider explains: "She has major depression issues, a lot of it stemming from her dad's death." It's been almost exactly four years since Paris' world-famous father died of a drug overdose at age 50. "It's very real and very sad," the insider adds of Paris' struggles. "She has been extremely depressed and not been able to sleep lately, staying up all night."

Shortly before her emergency, Paris -- whose siblings are Prince Michael, 16, and Prince Michael II, 11 -- tweeted cryptic messages suggesting she was in a low state. "Wonder why tears are salty? Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as though they're here to stay."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Paris Jackson Attempts Suicide, Rushed to Hospital