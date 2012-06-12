Being one of the most famous teenagers in the world doesn't guarantee popularity, as Paris Jackson can attest.

The 14-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared on Oprah's Next Chapter Sunday, where she opened up about being bullied by her classmates at L.A.'s prestigious Buckley School. (Famous alums include Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, both 31.)

"People try, but it doesn't always work. [It happens] at school and some people try to cyber bully me," Paris admitted. "They try to get to me with words, but that doesn't really work."

Host Oprah Winfrey, 58, then asked if her classmates might be jealous, given her father's legendary career. "I don't know," Paris said sheepishly.

The aspiring actress is, however, happy to no longer be home-schooled. "It's more normal. It's more fun," she said. "The social life has gotten better. I mean, there's drama, but. . ."

Paris also explained why she and her brothers, Prince, 15, and Blanket, 10, were forced to wear masks in public as children. "I was really confused. I didn't get why I was wearing a mask," Paris told Winfrey. "But I understand now why my dad would want our face to be covered. Like, when we went out without him, we wouldn't be recognized, and we would have a normal childhood."

She added: "Our dad was a really normal father when he was with us. We would get grounded if we did something bad."

Like Michael, who passed away in June 2009 at age 50, Paris has her sights set on show business; she'll make her feature film debut in the movie Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys.

"It's fun. You can take on another character," Paris said of her acting ambitions. "I think that's just so awesome."

