Michael Jackson's daughter Paris opens up to Oprah Winfrey about having her face covered while growing up in the shadow of her famous father.

"I was really confused, I didn't get why I was wearing a mask," Paris tells Oprah in an interview for Oprah's Next Chapter.

"But I understand it now... why my dad would want our faces to be covered," she says, adding that concealing all his children's identities was an attempt by her father to give them the "normal childhood" he never had.

