WENN -- Michael Jackson's daughter has blasted rumors suggesting that her grandmother Katherine has suffered a stroke, saying the matriarch is "completely fine."

Reports surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon alleging that Katherine had been hospitalized. The claims spread across the Internet within minutes, prompting concerned fans around the world to send their prayers to the 82-year-old and her family. But teenager Paris Jackson has slammed the rumors and is reaching out to her Twitter followers in an effort to track down the source of the lies.

In a series of posts, she writes, "i am going to clarify right now that what has been said about my grandmother is a rumor and nothing has happened, she is completely fine. if you guys know anything about who started this lie, i would really appreciate it if you told me, i'd like to know who made up the rumor."

The news comes hours after Randy Jackson confirmed that he and his siblings, including Jermaine and Janet, have written a letter contesting the authenticity of the superstar's will. The Jacksons have accused John Branca and John McClain of faking the icon's legal documents prior to the singer's death in June 2009.

Lawyers for the pair have branded the allegations "false and defamatory," and it appears Paris is standing by Branca and McClain. Responding to Randy's tweet confirming the family is challenging the administrators, Michael's second child tweets, "@randyjackson8 hello dear FAMILY member i don't appreciate you telling everyone things that aren't true thank you very much."

The teen removed the post minutes later and replaced it with: "i will defend my beloved family member with all i have, even if it means from other family members."

