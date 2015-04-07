Love is in the air for Paris Jackson. Michael Jackson's daughter has been seen over the last several weeks with a new man and they've taken their romance to another level: Social media.

On Monday, Paris, 17, was seen planting a kiss on the cheek of Chester Castellaw, the same guy she was photographed working out with just a few weeks prior. And get this, the family reportedly already approves of the 18-year-old soccer player.

"Her family seems to like him and they are happy that he comes from a privileged background in Beverly Hills because they are very protective over the children's inheritance and they want to make sure that he is with her for the right reasons," a source told RadarOnline.

Chester, according to multiple media reports, plays youth soccer for Real So Cal.

In a series of Instagram images, the new couple appears fairly smitten with each other, taking selfies with their arms wrapped around each other in most of their snaps. In one image, Paris captioned it with a heart emoji and wrote "my fav."

Radar's source said Chester is "an incredibly kind and sensitive young man who has been nothing but supportive and understanding of Paris… Paris is completely head over heels for him and she has been gushing about him constantly, telling her family members that she loves him and he is her 'soul mate.'"

Young love.