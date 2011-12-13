Paris Jackson is ready to become a star in her own right.

The late Michael Jackson's 13-year-old daughter recently scored the lead role in her first-ever feature film, the underwater fantasy flick Lundon' Bridge and the Three Keys, and spoke on Wednesday's Ellen DeGeneres Show about the career move.

"I love acting," Jackson, in her first-ever solo interview, tells Ellen DeGeneres.

Her inspiration came early on -- and from her late dad, once a child star himself.

"When I was really little," Jackson said, "My Dad was in the movie Moonwalker, and I knew he could sing really well, but I didn’t know he could act. I saw that and I said, 'Wow, I want to be just like him.'"

She and the pop superstar, who died in 2009 at age 50, would then "improv together," she explained. "He would go 'OK, in this scene, you're going to cry.' And I'd cry on the spot!"

Paris, who says she now has a "regular childhood" and feels "normal" attending private school, admitted to DeGeneres she didn't always love going out with her dad and her brothers Blanket and Prince wearing masks.

"I [was] like 'This is stupid why am I wearing a mask?' But I kind of realized the older I got like he only tried to protect us and he'd explain that to us too," she recalled.

The most memorable thing the "Thriller" icon told his daughter?

"He said, if I die tomorrow always remember what I told you," she recalled touchingly. "I took his advice and I remembered everything he told me."

