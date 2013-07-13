After a month-long stay in the hospital following her June 5 suicide attempt, Paris Jackson has been moved to a residential treatment center, a source confirms to Us Weekly. There, the insider says, she will undergo private therapy as she continues to recover.

The undisclosed facility was chosen by the 15-year-old's mom, Debbie Rowe. "Debbie has advised Paris on her treatment every step of the way and has been there for her," the source tells Us.

Indeed, Rowe has been a vocal supporter of her daughter -- the second-eldest of the late Michael Jackson's three children -- ever since Paris' attempted suicide early last month. "She is strong like her father," Rowe tweeted on June 29, after thanking her followers for their well-wishes.

In fact, the whole Jackson family has rallied around the teen. "Everyone has come together to support her: Katherine [Jackson], Debbie, Grace [Rwaramba, a former nanny] came back, LaToya [Jackson] was there," a source told Us of Paris' visitors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Katherine and Debbie actually get along. They met a long time ago when Michael was alive and stayed in touch."

"This is a tragic thing, but [it] brought the whole family closer," the insider added. "Debbie and Prince are bonding, everyone has come together...So there is some good in this."

The scary situation also served as a wake-up call for Paris herself. "I know Paris freaked out and regretted what she had done after she had done it," another source said of her attempted suicide. "That's when she cried for help. That saved her life."

