Paris Jackson may be "physically fine" -- according to her grandmother's lawyer -- but new details about her suicide attempt indicate that she's been struggling emotionally for quite some time. As revealed in a 911 dispatch call (per Entertainment Tonight), the late Michael Jackson's 15-year-old daughter tried to take her own life on Wednesday, June 5, by overdosing on "20 Motrin" and then cutting herself with a kitchen knife. A source confirms to Us Weekly that she also left a suicide note. (TMZ was first to report the existence of a note.)

The insider says, however, that the teen realized her mistake pretty quickly. "I know Paris freaked out and regretted what she had done after she had done it," the source tells Us. "That's when she cried for help. That saved her life."

As Us Weekly previously reported, Paris was rushed to an L.A. hospital in the early hours of June 5. "We responded to a call regarding a medical situation at 1:27 a.m.," Los Angeles County Sheriff Department spokesperson Steve Whitmore told Us in a statement. "When we arrived, the paramedics were giving medical treatment to the patient. Treatment was offered and given. The patient was then transported to a local hospital."

An attorney for Paris' grandmother, Katherine Jackson, addressed the situation in a statement, explaining that the teen was getting "appropriate medical attention" following the emergency. "Being a sensitive 15-year-old is difficult no matter who you are," the statement read. "It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you."

Indeed, a source tells Us that Paris has never fully recovered from her famous father's June 2009 death at age 50 of a drug overdose. "This really all comes from her not yet over her dad being gone," the insider says. "It's been so hard to adjust to stepping back into the world."

Another source said: "She has major depression issues, a lot of it stemming from her dad's death. It's very real and very sad. She has been extremely depressed and not been able to sleep lately, staying up all night."

Shortly before her suicide attempt, Paris tweeted a series of cryptic messages suggesting she was feeling down about something. "Wonder why tears are salty?" she wrote. "Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away, now it looks as though they're here to stay."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Paris Jackson Left Suicide Note, Cut Herself With Kitchen Knife, Overdosed on Motrin