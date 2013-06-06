What led to Paris Jackson's attempted suicide? Sources told Us Weekly that the 15-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson had been battling a "major depression," and now an insider reveals that it was caused, in part, by "major fights" with her brother, Prince Michael.

After many years of estrangement, Paris recently began spending time with their biological mother, Debbie Rowe, and Prince, 16, didn't approve of the new relationship, the source tells Us.

"[Paris and Prince] were always so insanely close until Debbie came back in the picture, and Paris wanted to get close with her," the insider explains. "Paris wanted her mom in her life, but Paris was younger and Prince remembers all of the awful things Michael told them about Debbie. Prince feels Paris is betraying their father by getting close to Debbie."

But Paris, who has been frequently visiting Rowe, 54, at her horse ranch in Palmdale, Calif., wanted to get to know her mother, who was married to their father from 1996 to 1999.

"Paris made her own decision to get to know her mom and found she really liked her," the source says. Another benefit of their renewed bond? "She loves the stories Debbie has told her about her dad."

Her big brother, meanwhile, feels betrayed.

"He has these massive fights with her and calls Paris a backstabber for getting to know 'that woman,'" the insider reveals. "Paris and Prince fight all the time, and it really hurts Paris as they used to be close."

In a December 2011 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Paris said she idolizes Prince and tries to copy him. "Last year, when he was in eighth grade, he played on the varsity flag-football team as a left guard. This year, when I'm in eighth grade, I decided to go on the football team. I was on the same team, same position," she shared. (Paris and Prince also have a younger brother, Blanket, 11, who was born via a surrogate mother.)

Feud or not, Prince will apparently be by his sister's side while she recovers at an L.A. hospital following her shocking suicide attempt. He canceled a scheduled appearance on German talk show Wetten, dass . . .? (Wanna Bet?). "In light of the situation, Prince Michael will not be taking part in the show," a ZDF spokesman told Us Weekly Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Feuded Before Suicide Attempt