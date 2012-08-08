Paris Jackson is contemplating getting a tattoo -- whether or not her fans approve.

The 14-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson tweeted to her followers Tuesday, "I kinda want to get August XXIX tatted on my back." Michael was born on August 29, 1958.

The announcement launched a debate amongst her fans, with some arguing that the famous teen is too young to get a tattoo. "LOL y'all are trippin' trying to tell me not to get the tat, when you guys don't even know what it means . . . it's my dad's bday. Get over it. LMAO."

Jackson has been busy this week finding new ways to honor her beloved father. On Monday, she shared a photo of the wall above her bed, which she covered in photos of the "Thriller" singer, who passed away at age 50 in June 2009.

"My new wall took me three effing hours," she tweeted. "Someone commented on my pic saying 'obsessed much?' Yea, you better believe it . . . a whole wall of his pics is the least I could do."

