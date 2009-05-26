Remember when Paris Hilton declared herself a changed woman after spending 23 days in jail? "I'm frankly sick of it," she said of her party-rooted lifestyle. "I've been going out for a long time now, and yeah, it's fun, but it's not going to be the mainstay of my life anymore."

Cut to two years later, and the socializing, headband-hooked starlet, 28, is partying harder than ever, as evidenced by her compulsive spit-shining of boyfriend Doug Reinhardt's tonsils at the Cannes Film Festival last week, nonstop saliva action that left more than a few people greener than Kermit after a spinach bender.

But could that big life change she once touted finally be on the horizon?

"We are going to be together and have babies," Paris is quoted as confidently predicting to the London Daily Mail.

And even though she's made similar happily-ever-after statements about former loves Paris Latsis and Benji Madden, this time around, she's got someone who can match her gush for public gush.

"Paris is so special to me. She is the one. I knew it the moment I met her," rhapsodizes Doug, who recently talked about having "mini Parises" with his "angel princess" one day. "I am going to ask her to marry me but I can't say when. I don't want to ruin the surprise."

Paris, who's been dating Doug for about five months, has also apparently decided to document their enduring romance for the ages, which might explain why her personality-light beau was recently snapped videotaping her as she straddled him at a club.

"We film every part of our lives so that we can show our children what crazy lives Mommy and Daddy lead," Hilton reportedly said. "I'd love to get married and settle down. That's so cute."

Less cute for Paris are tabloid stories sparked by their PDA proclivities.

She's upset over a report in the London Daily Mirror that claims Elton John's hubby David Furnish kicked them off a yacht-set shindig at Cannes because they couldn't keep their paws off each other, a tale she brands as "such a lie that it's a joke."

A spy alleged to the tab that Paris had "her tongue down Doug's throat" from the moment they arrived at the bash and "everyone kept saying how inappropriate they were being, but Paris didn't care who was looking."

She supposedly "dragged" Doug to a bathroom below deck "so they could have some private time," only to have their amorous antics shut down.

"David spotted them and the captain was furious. He kicked them off for unsociable behavior," relays the spy. "Everyone congratulated the captain."

Not so, Paris insists on her MySpace page, explaining that the boat belonged to her "good friend" and "first of all she would never ask me to leave and second of all I would never do that. It's so lame that people will just create these crazy stories. I can't believe the stories people will make up, so gross! I'm so sick of all these false rumors."

What she's not sick of is her jet-setting lifestyle. After wearing a hole in the red carpet at Cannes, she headed off to Turkey for the opening of what's being billed as Europe's most expensive resort.

Hilton hit the red carpet looking like a bridesmaid in Barbie's dream wedding, for once without Reinhardt on her arm, although they soon surfaced in London, where they were spied -- shocker -- partying at a club.

