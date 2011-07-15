Sarah Jessica Parker has been axed as the president of design house Halston.

The fashionable "Sex and the City" star, who also served as the face of the brand, was named Chief Creative Officer in January, 2010 and took charge of the label's contemporary line, alongside movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and designer Marios Schwab.

But Parker parted ways with Halston earlier this month and on Friday, WWD.com claimed Weinstein and Schwab were no longer on the staff roster either.

Halston executives have decided not to show a collection at New York Fashion Week this September in order to focus on their lower-priced Halston Heritage range.