All of Leslie Knope's dreams are coming true!

On the heels of her recent engagement, the Pawnee, Indiana, city councilwoman visits Washington, D.C., with her fiance, Ben Wyatt, to collect his belongings. While there, the couple visits 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to gaze at the White House.

PHOTOS: The funniest females in Hollywood

"2020," Leslie (Amy Poehler) says, imagining their future together.

"Uh, that's a stretch," Ben (Adam Scott) replies.

"Fine, 2024," Leslie conceded. "I win, we move in there. I'll take the West Wing, you take the East Wing, and you can be the First Gentleman."

What Leslie doesn't know, however, is that Ben has organized a surprise meeting with her political crush: Vice President Joe Biden! "I kind of got you an engagement present," the political campaign manager tells Leslie.

PHOTOS: Stars who spoofed themselves on TV and in movies

For the first time in her life, Leslie is at a loss for words. "Uh. . . that . . . how did?" she stammers. "How did you do this?"

Ben smiles and replies, "I called in a few favors."

Biden's episode of Parks and Recreation airs Thursday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Parks and Recreation: Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope Meets Her Crush Joe Biden!