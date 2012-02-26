Partial list of 84th Academy Award winners
Partial list of the 84th Annual Academy Award winners announced Sunday:
1. Cinematography: "Hugo."
2. Art Direction: "Hugo."
3. Costume Design: "The Artist."
4. Makeup: "The Iron Lady."
5. Foreign Language Film: "A Separation," Iran.
6. Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."
7. Film Editing: "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
8. Sound Editing: "Hugo."
9. Sound Mixing: "Hugo."
———
Oscar winners previously presented this season:
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Oprah Winfrey.
Honorary Award: James Earl Jones.
Honorary Award: Dick Smith.
Gordon E. Sawyer Award: Douglas Trumbull.
Award of Merit: ARRI cameras.
———
