Partial list of the 84th Annual Academy Award winners announced Sunday:

1. Cinematography: "Hugo."

2. Art Direction: "Hugo."

3. Costume Design: "The Artist."

4. Makeup: "The Iron Lady."

5. Foreign Language Film: "A Separation," Iran.

6. Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."

7. Film Editing: "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."

8. Sound Editing: "Hugo."

9. Sound Mixing: "Hugo."

———

Oscar winners previously presented this season:

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Oprah Winfrey.

Honorary Award: James Earl Jones.

Honorary Award: Dick Smith.

Gordon E. Sawyer Award: Douglas Trumbull.

Award of Merit: ARRI cameras.

———

