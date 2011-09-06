Major nominations for the 45th annual Country Music Association Awards:

Entertainer of the year:

Jason Aldean

Brad Paisley

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

Keith Urban

Male vocalist of the year:

Jason Aldean

Kenny Chesney

Brad Paisley

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the year:

Sara Evans

Miranda Lambert

Martina McBride

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

New artist of the year:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

The Band Perry

Thompson Square

Chris Young

Vocal group of the year:

Zac Brown Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Rascal Flatts

Vocal duo of the year:

The Civil Wars

Montgomery Gentry

Steel Magnolia

Sugarland

Thompson Square

Album of the year:

"My Kinda Party," Jason Aldean

"You Get What You Give," Zac Brown Band

"This is Country Music," Brad Paisley

"All About Tonight," Blake Shelton

"Speak Now," Taylor Swift

Single of the year:

"Don't You Wanna Stay," Jason Aldean featuring Kelly Clarkson

"Colder Weather," Zac Brown Band

"A Little Bit Stronger," Sara Evans

"If I Die Young," The Band Perry

"Honey Bee," Blake Shelton

Song of the year:

"Dirt Road Anthem," Jason Aldean

"Colder Weather," Zac Brown Band

"If I Die Young," The Band Perry

"Mean," Taylor Swift

"You and Tequila," Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter