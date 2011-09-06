Partial list of CMA Awards nominations
Major nominations for the 45th annual Country Music Association Awards:
Entertainer of the year:
Jason Aldean
Brad Paisley
Blake Shelton
Taylor Swift
Keith Urban
Male vocalist of the year:
Jason Aldean
Kenny Chesney
Brad Paisley
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Female vocalist of the year:
Sara Evans
Miranda Lambert
Martina McBride
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
New artist of the year:
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
The Band Perry
Thompson Square
Chris Young
Vocal group of the year:
Zac Brown Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
The Band Perry
Rascal Flatts
Vocal duo of the year:
The Civil Wars
Montgomery Gentry
Steel Magnolia
Sugarland
Thompson Square
Album of the year:
"My Kinda Party," Jason Aldean
"You Get What You Give," Zac Brown Band
"This is Country Music," Brad Paisley
"All About Tonight," Blake Shelton
"Speak Now," Taylor Swift
Single of the year:
"Don't You Wanna Stay," Jason Aldean featuring Kelly Clarkson
"Colder Weather," Zac Brown Band
"A Little Bit Stronger," Sara Evans
"If I Die Young," The Band Perry
"Honey Bee," Blake Shelton
Song of the year:
"Dirt Road Anthem," Jason Aldean
"Colder Weather," Zac Brown Band
"If I Die Young," The Band Perry
"Mean," Taylor Swift
"You and Tequila," Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter
