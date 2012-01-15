Winners of the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.:

MOTION PICTURES

— Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."

— Original Score: Ludovic Bource, "The Artist."

— Original Song: "Masterpiece" (music and lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry), "W.E."

TELEVISION

— Series, Drama: "Homeland," Showtime.

— Actor, Drama: Kelsey Grammer, "Boss."

— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Laura Dern, "Enlightened."

— Miniseries or Movie: "Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)," PBS.

— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."

———

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman.