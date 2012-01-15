Partial list of winners for the Golden Globes
Winners of the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif.:
MOTION PICTURES
— Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."
— Original Score: Ludovic Bource, "The Artist."
— Original Song: "Masterpiece" (music and lyrics by Madonna, Julie Frost, Jimmy Harry), "W.E."
TELEVISION
— Series, Drama: "Homeland," Showtime.
— Actor, Drama: Kelsey Grammer, "Boss."
— Actress, Musical or Comedy: Laura Dern, "Enlightened."
— Miniseries or Movie: "Downton Abbey (Masterpiece)," PBS.
— Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman.
