Shirley Jones, best known as lovable mom Shirley Partridge on TV's The Partridge Family, may soon be shedding that wholesome image.

According to the New York Post, the actress is considering posing nude for Playboy -- at the age of 75!

"She's still drop-dead gorgeous, and at the age of 75, a natural beauty," says her husband/manager, Marty Ingels. "I'm her husband, and I think it would be sensational. Mature women are relevant."

The Post points out that Jones wouldn't be the only old-timer to doff her duds. Nancy Sinatra was 54 when she posed in 1995; Vikki LaMotta -- ex-wife of boxer Jake LaMotta -- was 51; Joan Collins and Farrah Fawcett were both 50.

Meanwhile, Jones is expected to reunite with another famous TV mom, Florence Henderson of The Brady Bunch.

In November, will debut a multi-media concert series on stage with The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra -- complete with clip reels, personal anecdotes, first time duets and classic songs from stage and screen.