Britain's most eligible bachelor hit up the town Wednesday evening, and RadarOnline.com has the photos of his big night out.

Prince Harry dressed in casual jeans and a sweater and hit up three London hot spots where he stayed out partying with friends until 1:30 a.m.

The Prince and his pals went to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, then Jak's Restaurant and finally spend the rest of the evening at Zefi Bar in Chelsea.

There was no sign of Chelsea Davy, his on-again/off-again girlfriend, but the Prince is always surrounded by ladies hoping to catch his eye and become the next one to marry into the royal family.

The royal red-head recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the U.S. where he was working but definitely spent time playing in Las Vegas, San Diego and event some of Los Angeles' most famous tourist haunts.

