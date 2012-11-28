LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Spike Video Game Awards are assembling past hosts.

The cable network announced Thursday that the gaming extravaganza's previous emcees would join "The Avengers" star and four-time VGAs host Samuel L. Jackson at next week's show.

Previous hosts Zachary Levi, Snoop Lion, Jack Black and Neil Patrick Harris are set to appear at the 10th annual ceremony.

The show will also feature debut footage from upcoming games "BioShock Infinite," ''Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2" and "Tomb Raider," and from downloadable content "Spartan Ops" for "Halo 4" and "The Tyranny of King Washington" for "Assassin's Creed III."

"Assassin's Creed III," ''Dishonored," ''Journey," ''Mass Effect 3" and "The Walking Dead: The Game" are vying for the best game trophy.

The VGAs will air live on Spike on Dec. 7 from Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif.