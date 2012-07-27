BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- "Dancing with the Stars" is repeating some steps for its fall season.

ABC says an "All-Star" edition of the competition show will bring back 12 former rivals including Pamela Anderson, Kirstie Alley and Bristol Palin.

Former `NSync member Joey Fatone and gymnast Shawn Johnson will also be returning.

In a break from the past, viewers can vote online for the 13th contestant, choosing among three former contestants including actors Kyle Massey and Sabrina Bryan and celebrity stylist Carson Kressley.

The announcement was made Friday at the Television Critics Association conference.

"Dancing" returns on ABC on Sept. 24.

