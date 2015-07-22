It appears that Bobbi Kristina Brown won't be going home.

If, perhaps, she miraculously recovers from her unresponsive state, though it's not likely, she wouldn't have anything to go back home to anyway.

Us Weekly is reporting that Bobbi Kristina's aunt and co-legal guardian Pat Houston has begun letting go and she recently cleared out her niece's Atlanta-area townhouse.

"Everything is at Pat's house now," a source told the magazine. "She kept all the pictures and Whitney's platinum and gold album plaques, but she threw everything else out."

Whitney Houston's sister has rarely left her niece's side since she was placed into a hospice in late June, presumably to live out her final days.

"She visits every day and often spends the night," a source said, adding that Pat keeps the Houston family, particularly Bobbi's grandmother Cissy Houston, up to speed on the Bobbi's condition.

"Pat calls Cissy and lets her speak to Bobbi over the phone," the source said. "Cissy wants to be there badly."

Ever since Bobbi was admitted into the hospice, rumors have run rampant that she may have already passed. Last week, a mysterious white tent was erected adjacent to the hospice center and a hearse appeared, adding fuel to the fire that she had died.

Family friend Tyler Perry, indicated that that wasn't true as he blasted the media for the "blatant disrespect" that was being shown toward Bobbi Kristina.

"And as difficult as this time is for the people that love both Whitney and Krissi, what makes it more egregious is the blatant disrespect, lies, and ignorance that are rapidly printed in this awful time. For some reason, it has become human nature in our society to look for, seek out, and celebrate darkness, glory in tragedy, and enjoy reading and reporting it," he wrote. "It makes me sad to know that everybody wants to be the first to report something awful. So much so, that they find it OK to speak death onto those who are still alive."

He continued, "May I ask you all to please show some decency and respect? Not only to Krissi's family, but also to the other families that are there in this place. Not only is Krissi at the center but there are several other families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones at the same time. It's heartbreaking to think that even in a time like this, this child is still not allowed any peace. I assure you, the family will issue an official statement if something changes. Until then, can we just pray for Krissi, and the Houston and Brown families?"